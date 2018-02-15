PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on a deadly school shooting at a Florida high school (all times local):

11:35 a.m.

President Donald Trump said the nation is “joined together as one American family” after a shooting at a Florida high school that killed 17 people.

In a national address from the White House on Thursday, Trump said he wanted to speak directly to America’s children, saying “you are never alone, and you never will be.” He said no child should have to go to school fearing for their lives.

Trump said he’ll travel to Florida meet with victims’ families, explore how to better secure schools and “tackle the difficult issue of mental health.”

He did not mention guns or gun control.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

11:20 a.m.

A Florida sheriff says there was an armed officer on campus at the time of a deadly high school shooting.

But Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said Thursday the officer never encountered the suspect during the Wednesday afternoon attack that killed 17 people.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

10:55 a.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott says he’ll sit down with state leaders and work on how they can make sure people with mental illness aren’t able to get guns.

Scott spoke Thursday a day after a shooting left 17 people dead at a high school. He said leaders will look at how they can make sure something like that never happens again.

FBI agent Rob Lasky says the FBI investigated a 2017 YouTube comment that said “I’m going to be a professional school shooter”; but the agency couldn’t identify the person making the comment.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

10:10 a.m.

Kentucky’s Republican governor says he’s heartbroken over a school shooting in Florida that killed 17 just weeks after a similar shooting at a high school in his state.

Gov. Matt Bevin told talk radio hosts his heart is truly broken for the people of Florida and the community has been shattered in a similar way that Kentucky was in January. He said guns are not the reason for increase in school shootings, but blamed a culture that delegitimizes life through violent video games, TV shows and music lyrics.

Bevin called video games where people kill others “garbage” and said “it’s the same as pornography.” He said “freedom of speech” has been abused by allowing things that are “filthy and disgusting and have no redeemable value.”

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

8:55 a.m.

A school district superintendent choked up during a television interview while discussing the scene at a Florida High School where 17 people were killed during a shooting rampage shortly before dismissal time.

Broward County school district Superintendent Robert Runcie told WSVN on Thursday morning that seeing the bodies strewn on floors inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School “was absolutely horrific.”

A tearful Runcie said the scene was “nothing like I’ve ever seen in my entire life.”

Runcie said his thoughts are with the parents and families whose children didn’t come home from school Wednesday.

Former student, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was booked into jail early Thursday after being questioned by authorities through the night. He’s charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

___

8:40 a.m.

An attorney representing the family who had taken in Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz says they’re shocked by what happened and had no idea he was planning anything.

Jim Lewis told The Associated Press on Thursday that Cruz began living with the family after his mother died in November. He said Cruz was quiet and very respectful but also sad.

Lewis says Cruz had an AR-15 rifle in the home with them but it was kept in a locked cabinet.

Lewis says the family - who he declined to identify - has been cooperating with law enforcement, who have been searching their home. He also said the family’s own son, a junior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, was at the school when the shooting happened and is shaken up by it.

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the Wednesday afternoon shooting in Parkland, Florida.

___

8:40 a.m.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says it’s time to keep mourning parents of the victims of the school shooting in Florida in “our thoughts and prayers,” not to discuss how to deal with gun violence.

Tillerson, speaking during a visit to Lebanon during his Mideast tour, called it a “horrific school shooting.” At least 17 children were shot at high school in Florida. The 19-year old suspect is custody.

Responding to a reporter’s question about how the U.S. talks to foreign countries about reducing violence while it is grappling with school violence and other mass shootings at home, Tillerson said it was time to pray for the victims.

___

8:30 a.m.

A law enforcement official is telling The Associated Press that a former student who killed 17 people at a Florida school legally purchased his AR-15 rifle about a year ago.

The official is familiar with the investigation into the school shooting but not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Federal law allows people 18 and over to legally purchase long guns. At 21, people can legally buy handguns from a licensed dealer.

Associated Press writer Sadie Gurman reported from Washington.

___

7:50 a.m.

President Donald Trump says it appears the suspect in Florida’s deadly school shooting was “mentally disturbed.”

Trump tweeted Thursday about the shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school. A former student opened fire Wednesday with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people. The 19-year-old was charged Thursday morning.

Trump says: “So many signs that the Florida shooter was mentally disturbed, even expelled from school for bad and erratic behavior. Neighbors and classmates knew he was a big problem. Must always report such instances to authorities, again and again!”

The president offered sympathy in another tweet Wednesday and said he spoke with Florida’s governor, but he has not addressed the nation.

Trump has cited mental health before as a cause for mass shootings, dismissing questions about gun control.

___

7:30 a.m.

Grief counselors are being made available to students and staff after a mass shooting at their Florida high school killed 17 people and left 14 others hospitalized with wounds and injuries.

The Broward County school district says counseling will be offered at five locations for anyone affected by Wednesday afternoon’s shooting. But Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, now a crime scene, will remain closed through the President’s Day weekend.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He was arrested about two miles from the school shortly after the shooting and initially taken to a hospital with breathing problems. Cruz was questioned overnight and booked into the Broward County Jail early Thursday.

___

7:10 a.m.

Pope Francis is sending his condolences to the victims of the school shooting in Florida and praying that “such senseless acts of violence may cease.”

The Vatican says Francis sent a telegram Thursday to the archbishop of Miami saying he was “deeply saddened” to learn of the “devastating attack.”

Francis said he was praying for the dead and wounded and those who are grieving.

A former student at the Parkland, Florida high school opened fire Wednesday with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people.

Francis has frequently lashed out at gun manufacturers, calling them “merchants of death.” During his 2015 speech to the U.S. Congress, he called for an end to the arms trade, which he said was fueled by a quest for “money that is drenched in blood, often innocent blood.”

___

7:05 a.m.

The 19-year-old suspect in a deadly school shooting in Florida has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Nikolas Jacob Cruz was booked into the Broward County Jail early Thursday, still wearing the hospital gown he was given after being treated for labored breathing following his arrest. He was later questioned overnight before being booked into jail.

Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said Cruz was a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, which is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale. He is accused of entering the campus just before school was dismissed on Wednesday afternoon and opening fire on students and teachers.

Officials said another 14 people have been treated at area hospitals.

Cruz, who is listed at 5-foot-7 and 131 pounds, is being held without bond. Jail records don’t list an attorney for him.

___

6:55 a.m.

A sheriff said the bodies of 12 of the 17 victims in a mass shooting at a Florida high school were found inside the building.

A statement from Broward Sheriff Scott Israel says two other bodies were discovered outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, another was found a short distance away along a local road and two others died at a hospital.

Dr. Evan Boyer, the medical director at Broward Health North’s Department of Emergency Medicine, told reporters that the suspect was among 17 patients taken to local hospitals after the shooting.

Shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz was initially taken by ambulance to Broward North hospital for treatment for labored breathing after his arrest. Then he was taken to sheriff’s headquarters for questioning overnight. He was still wearing a hospital gown when he was brought to the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale for booking Thursday.

___

6:15 a.m.

The 19-year-old suspect in a deadly rampage at a Florida high school is being booked into jail after being questioned for hours by state and federal authorities.

Television footage showed Nikolas Cruz being escorted by sheriff’s deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s headquarters to the county jail in Fort Lauderdale early Thursday morning.

Seventeen people were killed as gunfire erupted at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School just before classes ended Wednesday afternoon.

Cruz was captured in a quiet neighborhood about two miles from the school. Sheriff’s officials said in an email that Cruz was initially taken to a hospital for labored breathing before being questioned at sheriff’s headquarters.

Counselors are being made available for students, teachers and staff, but the school will remain closed as an investigation continues.

___

1 a.m.

Just before the shooting broke out, some students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School thought they were having another fire drill.

Such an exercise had forced them to leave their classrooms hours earlier. So when the alarm went off Wednesday afternoon shortly before they were to be dismissed, they once again filed out into the hallways.

That’s when police say 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, equipped with a gas mask, smoke grenades and multiple magazines of ammunition, opened fire with a semi-automatic weapon, killing 17 people and sending hundreds of students fleeing into the streets. It was the nation’s deadliest school shooting since a gunman attacked an elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut, more than five years ago.

