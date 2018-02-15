President Trump plans to meet with Mexico President Enrique Peña Nieto, the White House said Thursday, providing face-to-face talks between neighbors with tense relations over trade and immigration.

The White House did not set a date but said the meeting would occur in the “near future” and the arrangements were underway.

The arrangements began Thursday when a Mexico delegation met with U.S. counterparts at the White House, said White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Both delegations look forward to arranging a meeting, in the near future, which will provide President Donald J. Trump and President Enrique Peña Nieto with an opportunity to review the progress that has been made and to discuss various open issues to advance relations between the United States and Mexico,” Ms. Sanders said.

The delegations met as the U.S. Senate rejected as series of bills intended to address illegal immigration, border security and the fate of “Dreamers” who illegally entered the U.S. when they were minors.

Mr. Trump has had a tense relationship with Mexico, including calling for the country to pay for a border wall.

The Trump administration also is renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The president has said it is a “bad deal” for the U.S. and has threatened to pull out of the pact if it cannot be rewritten to better advance American interests.

