Adults who get the flu shot this year are 36 percent less likely to get the illness, federal scientists said Thursday, imploring Americans to get vaccinated even though it is late in a “scary” flu season.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said children are 59 percent less likely to get the virus if they’re vaccinated. Those who get the shot, but still get sick, tend to have a less severe case and avoid a hospital stay.

Mr. Azar said most people shield themselves against car crashes, where possible, so this should be no different.

“Having the shot is like insuring ahead of time you have your seatbelt buckled or have your child in a car seat,” Mr. Azar said.

This year’s flu season has been particularly brutal.

Hospital stays are matching the 2009 pandemic, and dozens of children have died.

Roughly four in five of the children who died had not been vaccinated.

Federal scientists say people should get vaccinated even though this year’s shot hasn’t been that effective, particularly against a nasty H3N2 strain.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Democrats called for a $1 billion investment into the development of a “universal” flu shot that would shield Americans against a full slate of strains.

