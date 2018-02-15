CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia’s Senate has voted to make it a crime to impersonate a blind or disabled person to obtain any special rights or privileges.
Labeled the “white cane law,” the bill approved unanimously would make it a misdemeanor punishable by fines up to $200 and 10 days in jail.
It also would be a misdemeanor to get privileges for your dog or other animal by falsely representing that it is a service animal for the disabled.
Second offenses would carry punishments up to 30 days in jail and $1,000 fines.
