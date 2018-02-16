TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Border agents have arrested two teenage girls for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs across an Arizona port of entry.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the incident happened Wednesday when a 16-year-old girl coming from Mexico was stopped for further inspection at the Port of San Luis.

A drug-sniffing canine detected an odor.

Agents say they then found 11 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped around the girl’s mid-section. The drugs were estimated to be worth $34,000.

In an almost identical scenario, another 16-year-old girl was stopped at the same time.

Agents discovered in a secondary search she had 7 pounds of meth strapped to her mid-section. The drugs were valued at $22,000.

Both teens were arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

