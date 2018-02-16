AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) - A commander at the U.S. Air Force Academy has apologized after a lower-ranking officer sent an email that struck some people as derogatory about African-Americans.
The Colorado Springs Gazette reports that Master Sgt. Zachary Parish sent the message to cadets Wednesday admonishing them about haircuts and saying retired basketball superstar Michael Jordan was never seen publicly with gaudy jewelry, sagging pants or a backward cap.
Parish is the top enlisted airman assigned to the student body, called the cadet wing. Across the military, top enlisted personnel enforce haircut regulations for lower-ranking personnel.
Col. Julian Stevens, the academy vice commandant of cadets, sent an email apologizing for Parish’s comments. Stevens said Parish’s message contained “microagressions” that could be unrecognized and unintentional bias.
The academy said Parish wasn’t immediately available to comment.
___
Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.