Rep. Bob Goodlatte said the House Republican bill on immigration had a positive whip count check, but wasn’t quite ready to be brought to the floor.

“We took a whip check. The whip check was positive, and we’re now working on the people who whipped back that they were undecided to make sure that they have the necessary support. We’re prepared to makes some more tweaks to the bill if necessary,” Mr. Goodlatte, Virginia Republican, said on Fox News.

He said the bill, Securing America’s Future Act, addresses both border security and legal immigration. It ends extended family migration, as well as the Diversity Visa Lottery system, but also creates a guest worker program. The program includes E-verify, which Mr. Goodlatte said is extremely popular among the public.

The Senate failed to pass any of the four immigration bills proposed on Thursday and is on recess until Feb. 26, bringing them extremely close to the March 5 deadline when protections for DACA recipients is set to expire. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program program — protections for those brought to the U.S. illegally as children — was discontinued under President Trump after being challenged on the grounds of constitutionality.

