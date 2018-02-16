Sen. Dianne Feinstein said Friday she’ll write legislation to impose a 21-year-old age requirement to buy a rifle, after police say a man used an AR-15 in a killing spree at a Florida high school this week.

Ms. Feinstein said federal law already restricts handgun sales by licensed dealers to those 21 years of age and older, and said it’s time to create the same standard for all firearms.

“If you can’t buy a handgun or a bottle of beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy an AR-15,” she said. “This is common sense and I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in this effort.”

Authorities say Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old man who has reportedly admitted to the shooting that killed 17 and left 14 others wounded, bought his rifle legally.

While the age for handgun purchases from licensed dealers is 21, those who aren’t firearms dealers can sell or give a handgun to anyone 18 and older. For rifles, there is no federal age restriction on who can be sold or given a gun by non-dealers, while licensed dealers must abide by an 18-year-old requirement.

Some state laws go beyond the federal requirements, with some even prohibiting possession — much less purchase — of a firearm by anyone under 21, according to the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

