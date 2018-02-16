SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) - A former New Mexico state senator will learn Friday whether he will spend time behind bars for fraud, bribery and other convictions stemming from allegations that he misused his position to profit from a real estate deal.

Democrat Phil Griego is scheduled to appear before state District Judge Brett Loveless in Santa Fe.

Citing the need to restore the public’s trust in New Mexico’s political system, prosecutors have requested that Griego spend at least 10 years in prison, serve five years’ supervised probation and pay hefty fines for his crimes.

The defense argued in court documents filed Thursday that such a punishment would amount to a death sentence for the 69-year-old Griego, who was described as having significant health issues.

Attorney Tom Clark accused the state attorney general’s office of seeking “the complete annihilation” of his client in the name of justice.

“Mr. Griego has made serious mistakes,” Clark’s filing reads. “His missteps and lapses of judgment were highlighted during the course of the trial. One must question however the ‘justice’ sought by the state in requesting a 10-year sentence for a man who has already lost so much as a result of his behavior.”

Prosecutors accused Griego of using his elected position and acumen as a real estate broker to guide the sale of a state-owned building in downtown Santa Fe through various approvals without properly disclosing his financial interest.

Griego maintained he did nothing wrong in earning a $50,000 commission from buyers of the property.

He resigned from the Legislature in 2015 following a Senate ethics investigation.

He was convicted in November on charges that could carry a maximum sentence of nearly 18 years in prison. While prosecutors have recommended less prison time, they are seeking to take away some public pension benefits through fines.

They argue in court filings that the recommended sentence would deter similar misconduct by elected officials and adequately punish Griego for betraying the public’s trust.

In a separate case, Griego faces multiple counts of perjury and embezzlement related to campaign finance reports that prosecutors say were falsified. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Griego’s cases mark the latest in a string of high-profile corruption scandals involving public officials in New Mexico.

