Rep. Marsha Blackburn said Friday that she will remain in the Senate race even if Sen. Bob Corker decides not to retire.

“I think that I look at it as just you know our filing deadline is in April. There may be many people that get into this race,” Ms. Blackburn, Tennessee Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

Ms. Blackburn said that she’s done her “due diligence” before deciding to run for Senate, and that Mr. Corker’s decision will not change her plans. She also said that President Trump has voiced support for her campaign, although has not formally endorsed her, and that the people in her state want someone who supports the president.

Mr. Corker has had a very public feud with Mr. Trump in the past, including accusing him of potentially starting World War III. The president has also slammed the Tennessee Republican in his tweets, calling him a “lightweight,” and saying Mr. Corker only dropped out because he refused to endorse him.

Ms. Blackburn said she hopes Mr. Trump will come campaign with her.

