Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi said Friday that prosecutors will likely seek the death penalty against Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old shooting suspect in the Florida high school case.

“Anyone who, in general is cold, calculated, premeditated, something that is well thought out, something that is planned, something that is organized in advance, those all weigh very heavily,” Ms. Bondi said on Fox News.

She added that his mental state during the crime, and overall mental health, will also likely be a factor in the state’s case. She could not speak specifically to the case since she is not prosecuting the shooting personally.

Seventeen people died after a former student opened fire on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Wednesday. Mr. Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He had a social media presence that showed his interest in weapons and violence, and also reportedly had a history of mental health problems.

