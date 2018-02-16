HIDALGO, Texas (AP) - Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Texas for fundraising and a tour of the U.S.-Mexican border as lawmakers debate immigration proposals.

Pence on Friday flew to McAllen to tour the border in the Rio Grande Valley. Earlier Friday he spoke at a Republican National Committee event in San Antonio.

Officials including Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Sen. Ted Cruz joined Pence for the border tour.

The Monitor in McAllen reports that Pence’s border tour included a visit to the Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge, a trip down the Rio Grande in a Border Patrol boat and a walk in Hidalgo alongside the levee wall, about 20 miles of steel fence combined with a concrete levee barrier.

Pence is set to attend two events in Dallas on Saturday.

