PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Lawmakers in Rhode Island are renewing their push to pass an assault weapon ban.
The Providence Journal reports Democratic Sen. Gayle Goldin re-introduced a bill Thursday that would prohibit high-capacity magazines. Democratic Sen. Joshua Miller and Democratic Rep. Jason Knight hope to introduce bills when the General Assembly returns from a break.
Gun control advocates have tried to pass a state ban since a federal assault rifle ban expired in 2004. Opponents have repeatedly blocked the campaigns with the exception of a law passed last year that disarms domestic abusers.
The National Education Association Rhode Island teachers union has come out in support of the proposed high-capacity magazine ban.
Both House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio didn’t offer a position on an assault weapon ban Thursday.
___
Information from: The Providence Journal, http://www.providencejournal.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.