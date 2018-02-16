PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Lawmakers in Rhode Island are renewing their push to pass an assault weapon ban.

The Providence Journal reports Democratic Sen. Gayle Goldin re-introduced a bill Thursday that would prohibit high-capacity magazines. Democratic Sen. Joshua Miller and Democratic Rep. Jason Knight hope to introduce bills when the General Assembly returns from a break.

Gun control advocates have tried to pass a state ban since a federal assault rifle ban expired in 2004. Opponents have repeatedly blocked the campaigns with the exception of a law passed last year that disarms domestic abusers.

The National Education Association Rhode Island teachers union has come out in support of the proposed high-capacity magazine ban.

Both House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio didn’t offer a position on an assault weapon ban Thursday.

