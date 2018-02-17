BATH, Maine (AP) - Bath Iron Works has won a $14.9 million contract to create a conceptual design for the Navy’s next generation guided missile frigate.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and Angus King say the Navy will use BIW’s and other designs to develop specifications for the FFG(X) frigate. A competitive construction contract for up to 20 ships is expected to be awarded in 2020.

Collins, a Republican, and King, an independent, say the design contract awarded Friday “reflects the Navy’s confidence in the ability of BIW’s skilled employees to deliver high-quality ships that are essential to our national security.”

U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat, says the contract is a huge opportunity for BIW that could lead to enough work to keep the shipyard busy for years.

