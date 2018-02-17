ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) - A Royal Canadian Air Force squadron is headed home to Alberta after visiting Holloman Air Force Base to take advantage of more favorable weather conditions in southern New Mexico.

The Alamogordo Daily News reports that F-18 jets flown by 401Tactical Tactical Fighter Squadron from Canadian Forces Base Cold Lake trained alongside Holloman’s F-16s to learn about each other’s air combat tactics.

Royal Canadian Air Force Lt. Col Forrest Rock says the cold and snow in Canada limits the unit’s training at home during winter.

Rock says the squadron exceeded the number of flight hours and sorties it had planned and was able to re-qualify several types of missions thanks to training facilities at Holloman.

