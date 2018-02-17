ATLANTA (AP) - A portion of Henry County has cleared a hurdle in its controversial quest to form a new city called Eagle’s Landing.

The Georgia Senate on Thursday approved two measures that would define new boundaries for the city of Stockbridge, which Eagle’s Landing is being carved from, and provide a charter for the new city.

The proposals passed with most Republicans’ backing, but not without opposition. Democratic Sen. Emanuel Jones, who represents portions of Stockbridge, said he believed residents’ desire to form the new city was racially motivated, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported .

Stockbridge, located approximately 20 miles southeast of Atlanta, is predominantly black, while the newly proposed city of Eagle’s Landing would have a greater proportion of white residents.

