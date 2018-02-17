PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) - Ingalls Shipbuilding in Pascagoula has been awarded two new contracts.
The U.S. Navy on Friday awarded Ingalls a $1.43 billion contract to build LPD 29, the 13th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock. Work on the ship has already begun because the Navy awarded Ingalls a pre-procurement contract last summer in anticipation of the announcement.
Ingalls Shipbuilding President Brian Cuccias says the contract is further recognition of the military’s confidence in the company.
WLOX-TV reports Ingalls is also in the running to build a new kind of frigate for the Navy. The shipbuilder already received a $14 million contract to come up with a conceptual design for a Guided Missile Frigate. Ingalls is competing with four other companies to win the final contract to build the frigate.
___
Information from: WLOX-TV, http://www.wlox.com
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.