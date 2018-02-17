CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan says he’s taking steps to end harassment or abuse at the statehouse and in his political operation, after a former staff member said party officials were too slow to act.

In a letter to Democratic caucus members Friday, Madigan says “We haven’t done enough.” He says “I take responsibility for that.”

Madigan, who also leads the Democratic Party of Illinois, dismissed a long-time political consultant Monday after an investigation found the consultant repeatedly sent inappropriate text messages to staffer Alaina Hampton.

Hampton says she reported the sexual harassment last year. Madigan dismissed him a day before the Chicago Tribune published Hampton’s account.

Madigan said Friday he’s provided staff with names and contact information to report any incidents or allegations. He’s also retained an independent firm to investigate harassment allegations.

