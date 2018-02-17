Andrew Oswalt, an Oregon State University PhD candidate facing charges for allegedly placing racist bumper stickers on the cars of local activists, is slated to be booted from the school’s student government, resolving weeks of uproar spurred by a controversial profile published in the campus newspaper hours before his arrest last month.

Nearly 90 percent of voters who participated in the university’s student government elections this week favored recalling Mr. Oswalt, 27, from the Associated Students of Oregon State University (ASOSU), according to results released Friday evening.

“Should Rep. Andrew Oswalt be removed from his position in the ASOSU House of Representatives?” students were asked.

Only 505 out of 4947 participants voted against removing Mr. Oswalt from the student government, or about 10.21 percent.

Over 4,440 participants – or about 89.79 percent – voted to give him the boot, however, easily surpassing the two-thirds vote needed, The Oregonian first reported early Saturday.

“Given OSU’s acceptance rate and the state of modern universities, I would have been happy with 5% approval from the student body, especially given the media and legal campaign against me,” Mr. Oswalt told The Washington Times.

“The fact that 10% of my peers would stand with me against the Marxist tyranny destroying this country is incredibly heartening, and I foresee a bright future for this state and our country,” Mr. Oswalt added.

A Ph.D. candidate in the school’s chemistry program, Mr. Oswalt was the subject of an article published in the campus newspaper last month that labeled him a self-described member of the “alt-right,” a far-right political movement associated with racist ideologies including white nationalism and anti-Semitism.

Mr. Oswalt was arrested within hours of the article’s publication and charged in connection with plastering bumper stickers containing the N-word on cars belonging to members of the Showing Up For Racial Justice group while they gathered off campus last June in Corvallis, Oregon.

“Racism is a horrible disease. You catch it from [expletive],” the bumper stickers said, according to law enforcement.

Mr. Oswalt declined to comment on his arrest when contacted by The Oregonian last month, except to call it “an extremely politicized attempt at character assassination.”

Mr. Oswalt had been elected last March to a one-year term in the ASOSU Congress’ 25-seat student house of representatives, The Oregonian reported. Both the article and his arrest quickly propelled calls for his removal.

“His words and actions are morally reprehensible,” ASOSU President Simon Brundage said previously. “When someone on our student government espouses bigoted, disturbing views, it is plainly unacceptable.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.