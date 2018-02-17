ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A new report details anonymous accounts of sexual harassment between male state lawmakers or male lobbyists and women working in Maryland’s Statehouse.

The Baltimore Sun reported Friday that the Maryland Women’s Caucus compiled the list of encounters. It offers an anonymous glimpse into what female lawmakers, lobbyists and staffers say privately is a culture of disrespect in Annapolis.

For example, an unnamed lawmaker described a colleague grabbing her breasts and sticking his tongue in her ear. And an unnamed staffer said a male lawmaker closed an office door and slid his hands up her skirt.

The report was released the same day of the first meeting of a new sexual harassment prevention commission.

The report includes previously issued recommendations for the prevention of sexual assault and harassment.

