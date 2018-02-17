President Trump and first lady Melania Trump visited a Florida hospital Friday night to console students wounded in the horrific high school shooting and to thank the medical professionals who helped to save their lives.

“The job they’ve done is incredible and I want to congratulate you,” the president said as he shook the hand of trauma surgeon Dr. Igor Nichiporenko at Broward Health North Hospital in Pompano Beach. The hospital is located near the community of Parkland where 17 people were killed and 14 others wounded on Wednesday.

Asked by reporters if he met with some of the recovering gunshot victims, Mr. Trump said, “I did indeed. It’s sad something like that could happen.”

He praised the speed of first responders in the tragedy, calling their response “record-setting.”

“It’s an incredible thing,” Mr. Trump said.

The Trumps also stopped at theBroward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale to meet with the law enforcement officials who helped save lives. They were accompanied by Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida Republican, and Republican Gov. Rick Scott.

“This is a community and a state that is in deep pain and they want action to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Rubio said.

“You can count on it,” the president replied.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.