Traditional public and charter schools in the District are dropping out of an anti-bullying program, citing time-consuming surveys and high staff turnover.

The D.C. Youth Bullying Prevention Program began surveying 26 public and charter schools and awarding grants for anti-bullying policies in 2015.

However, only 18 of those schools have applied for grants, and nine opted out of the surveys after the first year of data collection. Those facts were revealed during a D.C. Council education oversight hearing last week.

“We were surprised that schools were dropping out,” the program’s director, Suzanne Greenfield, told The Washington Times. “I am guessing that some of that will be in my report at the end of the year.”

The District’s Youth Bullying Prevention Program received a $3.8 million grant from the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to study the rate of bullying in city schools and devise policies to combat it. Program officials collect and analyze data in cooperation with Child Trends, a nonpartisan youth research center based in Bethesda.

The first data collection occurred in 2016, and the 2017 data set will be sent to schools later this month, Ms. Greenfield said.

According to the terms of the NIJ grant, the information is not released to the public, making it difficult for anyone outside the 26 selected schools to independently assess the program’s impact.

Ms. Greenfield defended the program’s privacy policies, telling The Times she is “more committed to getting data and also that this not be one more way to beat up schools.”

Council member Anita Bonds, at-large Democrat, attended Thursday’s hearing and told The Times that she agrees that “bullying requires a public health approach.”

“That’s why my concern about the reduction in the number of school participants was expressed during the questioning of the witnesses today,” Ms. Bonds said in a written statement.

“Schools might simply feel that there is not enough time in a day to add the recruitment of survey participants to their already long list of duties,” she added. “I’m hopeful that today’s hearing will shed positive light on the importance of the anti-bullying program and encourage participants.”

Ms. Greenfield suggested that some schools may have dropped out of the anti-bullying program over the time-consuming surveys and high staff turnover, which required repeated training sessions by program managers.

Asked how the dropouts could affect the usefulness of the data collected for 2017, Ms. Greenfield expressed concern.

“We’re working very hard to make sure that we’ll be able to do that and talk about what’s‘ going in the future,” she said.

During her testimony Thursday, Ms. Greenfield shared some of last year’s trends on bullying.

Overall, the social climate for students in 26 schools was rated as “average” in all categories, including substance abuse and mental health. But LGBT students reported feeling unsafe more often than their peers.

“In general middle school students, non-Hispanic students of two or more races, LGBQ students and transgender students all had more negative perceptions of school climate than their comparable peers,” Ms Greenfield said. “On average these gaps were small. But within individual schools, these gaps became more distinct.”

Adalphie Johnson, director of LGBT youth advocacy program SMYAL, said the findings didn’t surprise her because “while we may have made strides towards an inclusive culture, we just have some work to do.”

Ms. Johnson said that more funding and training for staff on LGBT issues can improve youth’s experience in school, but there’s only so much teachers can do.

“Many teachers wear many different hats,” she told The Times. “Once the school day is over, there is just additional things that have to be done.”

