In a move straight out of the WWE, President Trump called out his next opponent Sunday night on Twitter.

Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect. Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2018

He ridiculed talk-show host Oprah Winfrey’s appearance on “60 Minutes” earlier in the evening, in which she interviewed Michigan voters in a roundtable discussion.

“Just watched a very insecure Oprah Winfrey, who at one point I knew very well, interview a panel of people on 60 Minutes. The questions were biased and slanted, the facts incorrect,” Mr. Trump wrote, before daring the talk-show icon to get in the ring herself.

“Hope Oprah runs so she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!” he concluded.

Miss Winfrey was the subject of numerous “run in 2020” exhortations, from celebrities and politicians alike, after she spoke at the Golden Globes in January on the #MeToo movement.

She herself has run hot and cold on the subject, sometimes dropping hints while saying in her most-direct words that she doesn’t want to run.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.