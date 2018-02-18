MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is leading a congressional delegation to Cuba during the congressional recess.

The bicameral delegation is meeting with U.S. and Cuban officials, officials of other governments and Cubans in the private sector.

Among the topics of discussion will be the presidential transition in Cuba; U.S. and Cuban investigations of health incidents involving U.S. government personnel in Cuba; and cooperation on maritime security, search-and-rescue, narcotics and human trafficking, and migration issues.

Leahy’s office says the Democratic senator has been involved in efforts to replace “the failed 50-year-old U.S. Cuba policy of isolation with a new path toward normalization.”

The delegation of three senators and three House members are returning on Wednesday.

