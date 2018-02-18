Maryland state Sen. Richard S. Madaleno Jr. has chosen Luwanda Jenkins to be his running mate in his race for governor.

Mr. Madaleno, Montgomery Democrat, said Sunday in an email that he will make a formal announcement on Monday.

Ms. Jenkins “has over 25 years of effective progressive leadership experience. In addition to various roles in the private sector, Luwanda served in the public sector as Special Secretary for The Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs, where she was instrumental in leading initiatives that generated record gains for minority and woman business inclusion in State contracting,” he said in the email.

Mr. Madaleno is one of eight declared Democratic candidates vying to challenge Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in November.

The Democratic primary is set for June 26.

