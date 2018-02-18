Survivors of the Florida school shooting will march to advocate for gun control next month.

The students are organizing “March for our Lives,” a series of marches in cities across the nation, scheduled for March 24.

“In every single city, we are going to be marching together as students begging for our lives,” said Cameron Kasky, a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.”

“This isn’t about the GOP. This isn’t about the Democrats. This is about the adults, we feel neglected and at this point you’re either with us or against us,” he added.

Mr. Kasky and his classmates lost 17 of their fellow students and teachers on Wednesday when a 19-year-old gunman, Nikolas Cruz, stormed their high school with an AR-15.

Cruz had been expelled for violent behavior, but managed to get back on campus to commit his deadly rampage on Valentine’s Day.

President Trump will hold a “listening session” with high school students and teachers on Wednesday, the White House said.

• Dave Boyer contributed to this report.

