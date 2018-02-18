JOHANNESBURG (AP) - The former South African state prosecutor who led the case against convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is prepared to take legal action against Jacob Zuma, the ex-president who left office last week following a series of scandals.
A group called AfriForum said Sunday that Gerrie Nel, head of the group’s private prosecuting unit, will go to court if state prosecutors decide not to bring charges against Zuma for alleged corruption in an arms deal in the 1990s, when he was deputy president. Zuma has denied wrongdoing.
Nel was known for his sharp questioning of witnesses during the trial of Pistorius, who is serving a 15-year jail sentence for murdering girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.
Nel quit the National Prosecuting Authority last year and joined AfriForum, which primarily represents South Africa’s white Afrikaner minority.
Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times is switching its third-party commenting system from Disqus to Spot.IM. You will need to either create an account with Spot.im or if you wish to use your Disqus account look under the Conversation for the link "Have a Disqus Account?". Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.