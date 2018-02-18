HILTON HEAD, S.C. (AP) - An education board in South Carolina has refused to release federal subpoenas served to two school district employees concerning documents related to an FBI investigation about the construction of two schools.

The Island Packet in Hilton Head reports the Beaufort County Board of Education decided to deny Freedom of Information Act requests for copies of the subpoenas. The newspaper reports that board members rarely, if ever, decide whether the school district should honor a FOIA request.

Experts on South Carolina’s open records law say the public has a right to see the subpoenas. The board’s three officers cited an “unambiguous preference” from the U.S. Attorney’s Office to withhold the subpoenas.

The board wants taxpayers to approve $76 million to expand the two Bluffton schools mentioned in the subpoenas, along with other projects.

