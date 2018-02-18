President Donald Trump is undercutting a top aide again - this time national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster.

McMaster told an international audience that the evidence of Russian meddling in the 2016 American election is beyond dispute. Trump tweeted late Saturday that McMaster left out some details.

“General McMaster forgot to say that the results of the 2016 election were not impacted or changed by the Russians and that the only Collusion was between Russia and Crooked H, the DNC and the Dems. Remember the Dirty Dossier, Uranium, Speeches, Emails and the Podesta Company!” Trump was continuing his efforts to pin Russian collusion on the Democrats and their nominee Hillary Clinton.

McMaster was answering a question from a Russian delegate at a Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Referring to the indictment of 13 Russians announced Friday, McMaster says “with the FBI indictment, the evidence is now incontrovertible” of Russia cyber-meddling

