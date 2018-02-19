Pro-life Christians issued a call to prayer this Lenten season for three abortionists who use their faith to justify their profession.

Eric Scheidler, executive director of the Pro-Life Action League, said Scripture requires Christians to pray for their enemies.

“If we, who fear and love God, won’t pray for these abortionists to repent and seek forgiveness for the lives they’ve participated in destroying, then who will?” Mr. Scheidler said in a statement.

Every year, the Pro-Life Action League calls on Christians to pray for three people who “deeply need God’s help.”

This year’s candidates are Leroy Carhart, a late-term abortionist who practices in Bethesda, Maryland; Willie Parker, an abortionist who says he is doing “God’s work”; and Sarah Wallett, the medical director of Planned Parenthood Greater Memphis Region, who says her Christian faith inspired her to become an abortion advocate.

Using faith to justify abortion is not unheard of.

Just last month, four Christian clergy and one rabbi gathered outside of Mr. Carhart’s clinic — where abortions are performed up until the moment of birth — to “bless” the facility, sprinkling water in every room and in the parking lot.

Cari Jackson, an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, said it was the clergy’s intent to “sanctify this space” and “honor this as holy.”

The Rev. Carlton Veazey, a Baptist pastor, said Scripture affirmed the right to abortion even before it was recognized in U.S. law.

“The Supreme Court affirmed a woman’s right to choose an abortion,” Mr. Veazey said. “But before the Supreme Court did it, God had already done it, because it affirms a woman’s moral agency.”

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.