WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - An attorney for a Maryland man who pleaded guilty to impersonating an FBI agent says the man’s life began to unravel when he became addicted to painkillers and was kicked out of the Navy.

Eric Kappesser’s public defender is asking a Delaware judge to sentence him to time served at a Feb. 26 hearing. He faces a maximum three years in prison, but guidelines call for no more than six months behind bars.

Authorities say Kappesser represented himself to others as an FBI agent, including obtaining law enforcement discounts when purchasing firearms accessories and wearing a fake badge.

Kappesser’s attorney says he was on his way to becoming a Navy SEAL when he was injured in a brawl involving other sailors in Chicago, during which he suffered two knife wounds.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.