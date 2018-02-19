The couple who took in Nikolas Cruz, the Florida shooting suspect, said Monday they never saw any sign that he was capable of committing mass murder, and they are cooperating fully with authorities.

“Everything everybody seems to know, we didn’t know. We had rules, and he followed every rule to a tee,” James Snead said on “Good Morning America.”

Mr. Snead’s son was friends with Mr. Cruz, the 19-year-old who confessed to killing 17 people at a Florida high school last week. Mr. Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Mr. Snead, along with his wife, Kimberly, said they never saw any of the violent Instagram posts, and despite allowing Mr. Cruz to keep guns in the home, kept them under lock and key.

Mr. Snead said he believed he had the only key to the gun safe, and Mr. Cruz had to ask in order to take a gun out of the safe. He said the suspect followed the rules and never gave them any cause for concern with weapons or violence.

The Sneads’ son was friends with Mr.Cruz and asked his parents if he could move in with them last November after the teen’s mother died. They agreed and said other than obvious depression about the death of his mother, they didn’t have cause for major concern.

They said they crossed paths with Mr. Cruz at the police station, but they have not had any other contact with him. Mrs. Snead said she angrily asked him why he committed this crime.

“He mumbled something and said he was sorry,” she explained.

The Sneads’ lawyer said they are cooperating fully with authorities.

