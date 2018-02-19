HONOLULU (AP) - The U.S. Missile Defense Agency says the total cost of a failed missile test off of Kauai was $130 million.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Saturday that a missile failed to intercept an air-dropped intermediate-range target missile during a Jan. 31 demonstration off of Kauai.

The missile is meant to be deployed to Navy ships, Japan, Romania and Poland to protect against North Korean and Iranian threats.

According to the U.S. Missile Defense Agency, the cost of the Raytheon SM-3 Block IIA missile that was still in development was $36 million.

The cost of the intermediate-range target missile was about $40 million.

The agency says it also spent money on Pacific Missile Range Facility use, several radars and sensors and about 350 personnel.

