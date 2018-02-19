JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel says it has successfully tested the country’s advanced missile defense system capable of defending against ballistic missile threats outside the atmosphere.
The Defense Ministry says Monday’s successful mission test of the Arrow-3 interceptor is “a major milestone” in Israel’s ability to defend itself “against current and future threats in the region.” Two previous tests of the system were recently called off.
Arrow-3 is part of the multi-layered system Israel is developing to defend against both short- and mid-range rockets fired from the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, as well as Iran’s long-range missiles. It includes Iron Dome, David’s Sling, and the Arrow-2 systems.
It was developed by Israel Aerospace Industries and U.S. aviation giant Boeing, and became operational in January 2017.
Israel has already deployed Arrow to counter Syrian missiles.
