Ohio Gov. John Kasich is retooling a pro-gun stance of his political website in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting.

A Second Amendment section of JohnKasich.com disappeared on Sunday after the Republican appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union.” The changes were first noticed by Ohio pubic radio journalist Karen Kasler.

“Screenshots I took this morning, after @JohnKasich’s CNN comments saying gun law changes need to happen at the state/local level, but before the 2nd Amendment page was removed from his website,” she tweeted. “I’ve asked why it’s gone. Changes of heart do happen, but when and why are important.”

Screenshots I took this morning, after @JohnKasich’s CNN comments saying gun law changes need to happen at the state/local level, but before the 2nd Amendment page was removed from his website. I’ve asked why it’s gone. Changes of heart do happen, but when and why are important. pic.twitter.com/h83zIhXwOO — Karen Kasler (@karenkasler) February 18, 2018

Mr. Kasich elucidated some of his reasons on CNN by asking of gun owners, “would you feel as though your Second Amendment rights would be eroded because you couldn’t buy a God darn AR-15?” Cleveland.com reported Sunday. “These are the things that have to be looked at, and action has to happen.”

Jon Keeling, a spokesman in the governor’s office, told the website that Mr. Kasich has assembled a group of “interested parties on both sides” to come up with proposals for gun safety.

The former presidential hopeful’s decision came less than one week after 17 people were killed in one of the most deadly mass shootings in U.S. history.

Nikolas Cruz, 19, was arrested after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He is charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

