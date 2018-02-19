Marion Maréchal-Le Pen’s invitation to speak at this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference has yet again exposed fault lines on the right — the latest skirmish in the battle for conservatism’s soul in the age of Trump.

Matt Schlapp, chair of the American Conservative Union, which puts on the preeminent conservative political conference every year, fended off criticism from conservative thinkers — chiefly National Review’s Jonah Goldberg — on Monday night over the decision to extend an invitation to the former National Front MP.

Responding to a remark from the Reagan Battalion, Mr. Schlapp described Ms. Maréchal-Le Pen, granddaughter of FN founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, as a “classical liberal” and “conservative.” He said she should not be confused with her aunt, Marine Le Pen, who heads the right-wing populist party.

Reagan battalion I’ve come to respect you but do your research. This is Marion not her aunt. Marion is a classical liberal, a conservative https://t.co/fok5TSpcpP — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2018

Mr. Goldberg said Ms. Maréchal-Le Pen’s conservative credentials are news to him.

This is fantastic news. I mean if she’s a classical liberal, she’ll announce she’s leaving the National Front, right? That’s a coup for CPAC. Congrats. https://t.co/2EEqgx9Iy5 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2018

Seriously, @mschlapp I’m psyched to learn that she’s a classical liberal. I’ve always known her economic policies were less statist than her grandfather’s or mom’s. But I didn’t know she was a disciple of Bastiat et al. I’d like to see the research you refer to though. https://t.co/VLorlGyUg7 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2018

Ms. Maréchal-Le Pen, 28, became the youngest member of parliament in modern French history when she was elected to a seat in France’s southeast region in 2012.

Proclaimed a “rising star” by former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, Ms. Maréchal-Le Pen stepped away from politics last year citing a desire to spend more time with her daughter.

She is more socially conservative than her aunt, publicly clashing with her on abortion rights, and is also seen as a throwback to her grandfather’s more outspoken nationalism.

Monday night’s Twitter exchange appeared to take a personal turn when Mr. Schlapp brought Mr. Goldberg’s wife, a speechwriter for U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, into the conversation.

Hey Jonah our biggest coup was getting your wife to join mine on the trump train. Choo choo https://t.co/N1WxQiPrlU — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2018

Mr. Goldberg called the remark “bad form.”

Hey Matt, please address my point. You know I like you (& your wife). Personally I think it’s bad form to drag my wife into this. Regardless, CPAC claims to speak for the conservative movement. A speaker from the National Front, never mind a Le Pen seems like a bad decision. https://t.co/WNnAPAI7WW — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2018

But you said she’s a “classical liberal” and I took you at your word. Is that true? Or is she a National Front Kardashian with better messaging? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) February 20, 2018

Mr. Schlapp insisted that Ms. Maréchal-Le Pen has rejected her family’s politics.

I’m proud of our spouses working for trump. And I’m proud that Marion has moved away from the politics of her forebearers. Hear her out. https://t.co/64G2xe7Y1u — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2018

Part of @CPAC is hearing people out. Debate is good for democracy and we are honored to have her address our activists. We hope to see you https://t.co/sgSURjRh4F — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 20, 2018

CPAC kicks off Wednesday night at the National Harbor in Oxen Hill, Maryland. Ms. Maréchal-Le Pen will address the conference on Thursdayafternoon, right after remarks by Vice President Mike Pence.

For the second year in a row, President Trump will make an appearance at the flagship conservative gathering, addressing conference-goers on Friday morning.

Other notable speakers include Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas and Fox News host Sean Hannity.

