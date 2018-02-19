Vice President Mike Pence said Monday that the Trump administration remains committed to building the border wall, despite Congress‘ lack of action on the issue.

“President Trump made a commitment to the American people that we’re going to build a wall. That means we’re going to have a physical barrier on our southern border,” Mr. Pence said on Fox News.

He said they’re going to continue talks with Congress, and building will be a swift process once the funds are allocated.

“I guarantee this builder-turned-president will build that wall faster than you can imagine,” Mr. Pence said.

The Senate failed to pass any of the immigration proposals last week pushing them closer to the March 5 deadline for those protected under the Obama-era policy Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Mr. Trump ended the DACA program after pending legal issues and gave Congress six months to reach an agreement.

Mr. Pence said that due to Congress‘ inaction, this group remains in limbo until an agreement is reached.

