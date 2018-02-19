Former Trump campaign adviser Richard Gates, who is facing multiple charges of fraud, has agreed to testify against fellow former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Mr. Gates, who plans to plead guilty to the charges according to the report, was not expected to testify against Mr. Manafort, but may be granted a reduced sentence for his cooperation. One source cited in the report says the sentence could be as little as 18 months.

The former Trump deputy campaign manager originally pleaded not guilty when he was charged in October. He was indicted as part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election, but the criminal charges against him and Mr. Manafort are unrelated to their time on the campaign.

