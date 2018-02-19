The driver of a vehicle for President Trump’s motorcade was detained briefly Monday after security agents found a gun in his baggage, the Secret Service said.

The gun was discovered during a security screening of the vehicle in a parking lot across the street from Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private club in Palm Beach, Florida.

The man, who was not identified, told authorities that he forgot to leave the personal firearm in his personal vehicle before entering the van that was to be part of Mr. Trump’s motorcade, according to pool reporter Jordan Fabian of The Hill.

The driver was scheduled to be operating one of the press vans. The Secret Service said the man was a staff-contracted driver, and that a background check determined that he owns the gun legally.

“The incident was investigated by the Secret Service and our partners at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and resolved,” the agency said in a statement. “At no time was any Secret Service protectee in danger or impacted. All Secret Service security measures worked.”

The pool report stated, “White House staff said all drivers were replaced after the incident. When press loaded back into vans, driver was being questioned by an officer.”

The driver was not allowed onto club property, so a White House staffer drove the press van instead.

When the motorcade vehicles entered the club grounds, another van grazed a Secret Service vehicle in the parking lot. Damage to vehicles appeared to be very minor and no one was hurt, according to the pool report.

Mr. Trump took the motorcade later on the morning of President’s Day to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

