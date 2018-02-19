Yale University is offering a course this semester where students will examine the “construction and counternarratives around whiteness.”

The “Constructions of Whiteness” class, first reported by The College Fix, will examine topics ranging from “whiteness” and “white imagination” to “white property” and “white speech.”

The syllabus is divided into eight segments: Constructions of Whiteness, White Property, White Masculinity, White Femininity, White Speech, White Prosperity, White Spaces and White Imagination.

Assigned texts include “Angry White Men: American Masculinity at the End of an Era” by Michael Kimmel and “White Woman, Listen!” by Hazel Carby.

Students will also read “The White Card,” a play written by the course’s instructor, Professor Claudia Rankine. The play, which is being produced at Emerson College’s Paramount Center in Boston, chronicles a dinner party conversation and focuses on the question, “Can American society progress if whiteness stays invisible?”

“Constructions of Whiteness” is just one of the ubiquitous courses in higher education examining whiteness.

A course called “The Problem of Whiteness” is currently being taught at the University of Wisconsin Madison, The Fix reported, while Stanford University offered a class last fall on “White Identity Politics.”

Not to be outdone, a workshop at the University of Michigan last December taught participants how to deal with the “discomfort” of being white.

Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.