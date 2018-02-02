Sony Pictures Television and CBS will see “Walker, Texas Ranger” — Chuck Norris — in court.

The iconic action star who fought Bruce Lee in “The Way of the Dragon” in 1972 is taking on Sony and CBS in 2018 over profits from his hit television show. A lawsuit alleges that CBS failed to pay Mr. Norris’ Top Kick Productions 23 percent of the “the profits earned from any, and all, exploitations” of “Walker, Texas Ranger.”

“CBS was among the networks that were fully aware of Chuck Norris’ success, history, brand and image, which resulted in CBS agreeing to become the primary distributor of ‘Walker,’” the lawsuit states, Fox News reported Friday.

Top Kick Productions filed the lawsuit Jan. 31 in Superior Court for the state of California in Los Angeles County.

‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ ran from 1993 to 2001.

A CBS representative declined to offer comment when contacted by Fox. The network said that a Sony representative did not respond to its inquiry prior to publication.