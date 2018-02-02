President Trump said Friday the leaders at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Justice Department have a political bias against Republicans.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The president was reacting to the possible release of a memo that alleges abusive practices within the justice system in order to obtain warrants on Trump campaign aides. The memo was written by Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican who chairs the House intelligence committee. The committee voted to release the document on Monday, but Mr. Trump has the final word on whether it will be released.

Mr. Trump has until Monday to make a decision, but his staff has indicated he is in favor of releasing it.

The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018