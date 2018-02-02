U.S. employers added 200,000 jobs in January, the government reported Friday, beating expectations as the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.1 percent.

Average hourly earnings rose by 9 cents to $26.74, for a one-year growth rate of 2.9 percent. That’s the highest rate of wage growth recorded by the Bureau of Labor Statistics since June 2009.

Analysts had expected the economy to add about 180,000 jobs last month after a relatively weak December.

President Trump hailed the positive impact of tax cuts on the economy in a speech Thursday to congressional Republicans, saying “this is just the beginning.”

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady, Texas Republican, said the report “marks a strong start to 2018 as our economy continues to improve under President Trump.”

“Every day, American businesses are making commitments to invest in the greatest asset our nation has: the American people,” Mr. Brady said. “They’re creating more job opportunities, boosting paychecks, and bringing money back to strengthen our communities and our workforce. I am confident this progress will continue as more workers, families, and job creators realize the benefits of tax reform.”

Manufacturers added about 15,000 jobs in January, but Alliance for American Manufacturing President Scott Paul said job losses in primary metals were “particularly striking.”

“Soaring steel and aluminum imports have flooded the United States since President Trump announced the Section 232 national security investigations into those sectors, and at least three steel mills in Pennsylvania and Kentucky have announced layoffs,” Mr. Paul said. “Unless the president takes quick action on these investigations, job losses are likely to continue.”