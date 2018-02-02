PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A former Kentucky lawmaker sent to prison for a bribery scheme has pleaded guilty to identity theft.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports ex-state Rep. Keith Hall of Pikeville entered into a plea agreement Thursday that recommends a two-year sentence on the federal count. According to court documents, prosecutors will move at sentencing to dismiss five other charges.

Hall was accused of using fake documents to convince a customer he had insurance so he could keep a contract.

He is currently serving a seven-year prison sentence for a 2015 conviction for bribing an inspector to overlook violations at his surface coal mines.

Sentencing on the identity theft charge was set for May 24.

Hall was a longtime lawmaker until his re-election defeat in 2014.

Information from: Lexington Herald-Leader, http://www.kentucky.com