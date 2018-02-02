Republicans released a long-awaited memo Friday detailing government surveillance abuses, showing that the FBI would not have obtained a surveillance warrant for the Trump campaign without using information from a dubious partisan dossier.

The memo quotes former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe, who abruptly retired earlier than expected on Monday, as having given testimony that a surveillance warrant would not have been obtained without the dossier. The president had publicly accused Mr. McCabe of partisan motivations before he left his post.

The memo also portrays Christopher Steele, the British spy who compiled the dossier, as “desperate” to prevent Mr. Trump from being elected president.

The information was given to Fusion/GPS, a liberal research firm working with the Hillary Clinton campaign, but the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court that approved the warrant wasn’t given complete information about the partisan origins of the dossier.

“The dossier compiled by Christopher Steele (Steele dossier) on behalf of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Hillary Clinton campaign formed an essential part of the Carter Page FISA application,” the memo states. “Steele was a longtime FBI source who was paid over $160,000 by the DNC and Clinton campaign, via the law firm Perkins Coie and research firm Fusion GPS, to obtain derogatory information on Donald Trump’s ties to Russia.”

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, California Republican who compiled the memo and pushed for its release, said the committee “has discovered serious violations of the public trust, and the American people have a right to know when officials in crucial institutions are abusing their authority for political purposes.”

“Our intelligence and law enforcement agencies exist to defend the American people, not to be exploited to target one group on behalf of another,” Mr. Nunes said. “It is my hope that the committee’s actions will shine a light on this alarming series of events so we can make reforms that allow the American people to have full faith and confidence in their governing institutions.”

Mr. Page was a Trump campaign aide, described by Trump officials as a low-level staffer.

The FBI and DOJ obtained one initial FISA warrant targeting Mr. Page and three FISA renewals from the court.

Federal law requires that surveillance of an American citizen must be renewed by the court every 90 days, and each renewal requires a separate finding of probable cause.

Then-FBI Director James B. Comey signed three of the FISA applications, and Mr. McCabe signed one. Former deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, then-Acting Deputy Attorney General Dana Boente, and Mr. Rosenstein each signed one or more FISA applications, the memo said.

The memo says that neither the initial application in October 2016, nor any of the renewals, disclose or reference the role of the DNC, Clinton campaign, or any party/campaign in funding Steele’s efforts, even though the political origins of the Steele dossier were then known to senior and FBI officials.”

‘A disgrace’

President Trump on Friday called the abuses detailed in the memo “terrible.”

“I think it’s a disgrace, what’s happening in our country,” Mr. Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves, and much worse than that.”

Asked if he has confidence in Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Mr. Trump said, “You figure that one out.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions broke from prepared remarks in a speech Friday on human trafficking to defend his deputy, stating that he represented “the kind of quality and leadership that we want in the department.”

Congressional Democrats reacted furiously to the memo’s release, accusing the president and Republican lawmakers of seeking to obstruct special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation of possible collusion with the Trump campaign in 2016.

“President Trump’s decision to allow the release of Chairman Nunes‘ Republican talking points is part of a coordinated propaganda effort to discredit, disable and defeat the Russia investigation,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York and other Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee. “House Republicans are now accomplices to a shocking campaign to obstruct the work of the Special Counsel, to undermine the credibility and legitimacy of the Justice Department and the FBI, and to bury the fact that a foreign adversary interfered with our last election.”

Sen. Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said the memo’s release despite objections from the FBI and Justice Department “is reckless and demonstrates an astonishing disregard for the truth.”

Mr. Warner and Mr. Nadler were part of a group of 10 Democrats who wrote a letter telling Mr. Trump the new memo should not be the basis for any more firings of Justice Department figures.

“We write to inform you that we would consider such an unwarranted action as an attempt to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. Firing Rod Rosenstein, DOJ leadership, or Bob Mueller could result in a constitutional crisis of the kind not seen since the Saturday Night Massacre,” the Democrats said.

The Steele connection

The memo said the initial FISA application noted that Mr. Steele “was working for a named US. person, but

does not name Fusion GPS and principal Glenn Simpson, who was paid by a US. law firm (Perkins Coie) representing the DNC (even though it was known by DOI at the time that political actors were involved with the Steele dossier).”

“The application does not mention Steele was ultimately working on behalf of and paid by the DNC and Clinton campaign, or that the FBI had separately authorized payment to Steele for the same information,” it stated.

The Carter Page FISA application also cited “extensively” a Sept. 23, 2016, Yahoo News article by Michael Isikoff, which focuses on Mr. Page’s July 2016 trip to Moscow.

“This article does not corroborate the Steele dossier because it is derived from information leaked by Steele himself to Yahoo News,” the memo said. “The Page FISA application incorrectly assesses that Steele did not directly provide information to Yahoo News. Steele has admitted in British court filings that he met with Yahoo News and several other outlet in September 2016 at the direction of Fusion GPS.”

It says Perkins Coie was aware of Steele’s initial media contacts because the firm hosted at least one meeting in D.C. in 2016 with Mr. Steele and Fusion GPS during which the matter was discussed.

Republican lawmakers have said the FBI used the dossier funded by Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and created by the liberal research firm Fusion/GPS to get permission from a secret federal Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court to eavesdrop on Trump campaign officials and transition team communications.

“Deputy Director McCabe testified before the [House Intelligence] Committee in December 2017 that no surveillance warrant would have been sought from the [court] without the Steele dossier information,” the memo states.

The president asked the House Intelligence Committee to release the memo without redactions.

“I sent it over to Congress, and they will do what they’re going to do, whatever they do is fine,” Mr. Trump said. “It was de-classified. and let’s see what happens. A lot of people should be ashamed.”

The Republicans on the Intelligence committee said their findings “raise concerns with the legitimacy and legality of certain DOJ and FBI interactions with the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court … and represent a troubling breakdown of legal processes established to protect the American people from abuses related to the [surveillance act] process.”

Hours before the expected release of the memo that challenges FBI spying abuses, Mr. Trump criticized the Justice Department in an early-morning tweet, saying investigations have been “politicized” by Democrats.

“The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago,” Trump wrote. “Rank & File are great people!”

Top Justice Department and FBI officials, including the president’s hand-picked FBI director, Christopher Wray, appealed to the White House unsuccessfully this week not to release the memo, saying it gives an inaccurate and misleading portrayal of the agencies’ actions.

Mr. Trump and his advisers reviewed the four-page document this week, and the president approved of the memo’s release.

Rep. Jeff Duncan, South Carolina Republican who read the memo prior to its release, predicted it “will shake the [FBI] down to its core — showing Americans just how the agency was weaponized by the Obama officials/DNC/HRC to target political adversaries.”

The battle to release

Friday’s release of the memo came after an extraordinary week of public wrangling between the White House and the FBI and DOJ and culminated in what analysts saw as a historic victory for Congress’ ability to oversee America’s powerful national security bureaucracy.

It began Monday night when Republican members of the House Intelligence committee tapped a never-before-used Congressional rule to de-classify the memo. They also simultaneously blocked the release of a rebuttal memo written by Democrats.

That triggered senior officials at the FBI and Justice Department, including the president’s hand-picked FBI director, Christopher Wray, to take the unusual step of publicly lobbying the White House and Congress against its release, citing “grave concerns” about the document’s accuracy.

Mr. Trump and his advisers reviewed the document this week, and the president approved of the memo’s release.

This enraged Capitol Hill Democrats so much that Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the party’s top two officials, called for Mr. Nunes to be ousted from the chairmanship.

“As Speaker, put an end to this charade and hold Chairman Nunes and all Congressional Republicans accountable to the oath they have taken to support and defend the Constitution, and protect the American people,” Mrs. Pelosi wrote in a letter to House Speaker Paul D. Ryan, Wisconsin Republican.

But Mr. Ryan, who as speaker appoints the intelligence chairman, pushed back, arguing that Mr. Nunes was leading an important investigation of potential civil liberties abuses.

“If American civil liberties were abused, then that needs to come to light so that that doesn’t happen again,” Mr. Ryan said Thursday. “What this is not is an indictment on our institutions of our justice system.”

On Friday, just before noon EST, the memo saw the light of day.

• Sally Persons contributed to this story.