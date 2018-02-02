The College of William & Mary said former FBI Director James Comey will still be teaching a course on ethics later this year, despite recent questions about his handling of high-profile investigations.

Brian Whitson, a spokesperson for the college in Williamsburg, Virginia, told The Washington Times the school will still have Mr. Comey as an ethics professor in the fall.

Mr. Comey faces a grievance challenging his law license in New York and questions from Congress over whether he leaked classified information while trying to defend himself amid a very public battle with President Trump.

On Friday, Mr. Comey was also identified in a new GOP memo as having repeatedly signed off on an application for a warrant to spy on a Trump campaign figure, using information that was politically tainted.

Mr. Comey graduated from William & Mary in 1982.

“I am thrilled to have the chance to engage with William & Mary students about a vital topic — ethical leadership,” Mr. Comey said in a statement released when his teaching job was announced. “Ethical leaders lead by seeing above the short term, above the urgent or the partisan, and with a higher loyalty to lasting values, most importantly the truth. Building and maintaining that kind of leadership, in both the private sector and government, is the challenge of our time.”

Mr. Comey was fired as director last year after clashing with Mr. Trump, who said Mr. Comey mishandled the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails. Mr. Comey had taken notes of meetings with Mr. Trump and leaked some of them to a professor friend, who then leaked them to the press to defend Mr. Comey.

Congressional Republicans say at least one of the memos likely had classified information.

Mr. Comey this week was harshly critical of congressional Republicans’ decision to release the new memo questioning the FBI’s handling of surveillance on a Trump campaign aide.

“Dishonest and misleading memo wrecked the House intel committee, destroyed trust with Intelligence Community, damaged relationship with FISA court, and inexcusably exposed classified investigation of an American citizen. For what? DOJ & FBI must keep doing their jobs,” Mr. Comey tweeted.