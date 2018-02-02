Kellyanne Conway said Friday that President Trump is not concerned about FBI Christopher Wray resigning over the possible release of the memo.

“The president has not express that concern at all,” Mrs. Conway, counselor to the president, said on Fox News.

She said that Mr. Trump supports members of the justice system, including those at the Federal Bureau of Investigation and at the Department of Justice, but did say there has been proven bias in both organizations.

“This particular investigation has taken a lot of twists and turns, and it’s led us to a few bad actors who had direct responsibility for an investigation about his political opponent and are obviously biased against him,” she explained.

The memo, written by Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican who chairs the House intelligence committee, alleges abusive practices within the justice system in order to obtain warrants on Trump campaign aides. The committee voted to release the document on Monday, but Mr. Trump has the final word on whether it will be released. He has until Monday to make a decision.