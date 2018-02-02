Former White House official K.T. McFarland withdrew Friday from consideration as the U.S. ambassador to Singapore, facing Democratic opposition in the Senate.

President Trump said he was “disappointed” with the development.

“K.T. served my administration with distinction,” Mr. Trump said. “Unfortunately, some Democrats chose to play politics rather than move forward with a qualified nominee for a critically important post.”

Ms. McFarland was an official on the Trump transition team, and then served as deputy White House national security adviser under Michael Flynn before he was fired.

“I wish K.T. the best as she uses her considerable wisdom and skill as a commentator to explain to the American people how to make American foreign policy great again,” Mr. Trump said.