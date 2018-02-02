A former CIA acting-director and adviser to Hillary Clinton says that if the Nunes memo is to be released there should be more information added, not less as advocated by liberal lawmakers.

His message is in contrast to Democratic talking points that accuse memo-author Rep. Devin Nunes, California Republican, of being a criminal and traitor.

Michael Morell, the ex-CIA boss, said on his Twitter account on Friday that Congress and the White House should declassify additional information –– the actual FBI petition to the FISA court to win a warrant.

Tweeted Mr. Morell: “Simple solution to Nunes ‘memo’ issue. Release the original affidavit to the FISA court, along with any reauthorization(s), redacted for classification and privacy. This would allow the public to see how much material, in addition to the ‘dossier,’ was used with the court.”

Mr. Nunes, chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, wrote the four pages based on piles of classified material on how the FBI has been investigating the Trump campaign. Central to the charges is that the FBI relied on a Democratic Party dossier for a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court warrant. The dossier makes a series of unverified criminal charges against President Trump and his people.

Mr. Morell’s message did not object to releasing the pages slated to happen Friday.

He was an adviser to the Clinton campaign.

Mr. Nunes has doggedly pressed the FBI and Justice Department to provide documents on how it used the dossier, and describe what officials met with its author, ex-British spy Christopher Steele, and paymaster, Fusion GPS.

Mr. Morell read and then investigated the dossier. He determined Mr. Steele paid his Kremlin sources and suggested they fed him bogus information.