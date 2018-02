SEATTLE (AP) - Passenger train service between Seattle and Everett has been temporarily suspended after a mudslide blocked tracks north of Seattle.

A BNSF Railway spokesman says the crews are working to clear debris that came down on the track at about 4:30 a.m. Friday.

There will be no passenger train service through that section for 48 hours, or until 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

One track has reopened to freight trains.